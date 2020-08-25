  1. Home
Telugu Bigg Boss: Actress Monal Gajjar to be a contestant in the show’s 4th season?

Several other actors including Tharun and Shraddha Das were also earlier rumoured to be a part of the show and they both denied the claims.
We all know that the fourth season of Telugu Bigg Boss is all set to be started soon. Show’s host Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his Twitter space a couple of weeks back and shared photos from the sets of the show. With this, several reports are coming up regarding the contestants in the show. According to The Times Of India, Telugu and Tamil actress Monal Gajjar was approached to take part in the show, and she will be one of the contestants.

The English daily quoted a source as saying, “Monal will be a part of the show and currently, she is in Hyderabad at a quarantine facility. The show makers had approached her for the earlier seasons of the show but due to professional commitments, she couldn’t be a part of it. For the current season, Monal was approached around March-April. After the initial talks and discussions, things finally fell into place. Although Monal has worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema, she is currently brushing up her Telugu by watching movies and going through all the earlier seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu.”

Several other actors including Shraddha Das and Tharun were also earlier rumoured to be a part of the show. Shraddha took to her social media and cleared the air saying that she’s not taking part in the show, and she was not even approached. Actor Tharun took to his social media to clear the air that he’s not a part of the reality show. He added that he would not participate even if he was approached. Some reports allege that Raghu Master will be seen as a contest in the reality show’s fourth season.

