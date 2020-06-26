Telugu Bigg Boss Season 2 winner Kushal Manda says the show will face more problems in the upcoming season

Kaushal, who emerged to be the winner of the show’s second season, is one of the most popular and controversial contestants of the show.

While many Telugu TV shows have resumed their shootings and started airing their shows on TV, when it comes to the popular reality show Bigg Boss, uncertainty is still prevailing. This is because of the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak and the resumption of the show is one of the most talked about subjects. While there are many speculations over the next season of the show, many reports are making rounds about it. On this note, Bigg Boss Telugu 2 title winner Kaushal Manda took to his Instagram stories and expressed his opinion on the issue.

He stated that the makers will have a tough time picking contestants for the forthcoming season. He stated that many actors are looking for work due to the lockdown and many would be willing to take part in the show. He also stated that the show might have lesser participants than the earlier seasons. He wrote, "This time BIGBOSS team will face more problems to pick Celebrities...Bcoz Most of them are free & show interest to make money & fame in this COVID period. Cheers... (sic)"

Some reports suggest that the show might have many changes compared to the previous seasons in order to follow the shooting guidelines. Kaushal, who emerged to be the winner of the show’s second season, is one of the most popular and controversial contestants of the show. He was crowned the winner of the second season hosted by Nani.

