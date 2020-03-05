Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Rahul Sipligunj attacked by gang in a pub? Deets inside

Rahul Sipligunj, who is a playback singer and the title winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, was reportedly injured after a group of people attacked him during a brawl in a pub in Gachibowli on Thursday. Apparently, Rahul was attacked with beer bottles. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, as he sustained head injuries. The incident occurred when a man in the pub made derogatory comments on a woman, who accompanied Rahul.

When Rahul went up to question the person, it led to a heated argument, and eventually, he was attacked by the friends of the youth. A video has been making rounds on social media, in which the gang can be seen attacking and punching the singer. When police reached the pub for investigation, it was reportedly learnt that the accused were the relatives of a Telangana legislator.

Though Rahul did not lodge a complaint with police after the incident, the Gachibowli Police registered a case, after the night patrolling team, who rushed to the venue, launched a complaint. Rahul, who is known for his famous songs, rose to fame instantly, after his participation in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Rahul, who is quite popular for his singing talent, is all set to make his acting debut with an upcoming Telugu film, which also has his close friend from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, Ali Reza.

