Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide; Says 'troubled many' in an emotional last video

Trigger Warning

Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya, who rose to fame with the Telugu dance show, Dhee, died by suicide. Reportedly, on April 30, he shared an emotional video just a few hours before his death. According to reports, he took this extreme step as he couldn't repay the loans and felt burdened by the financial commitments.

In the last video message shared by Chaitanya, he reportedly said, "My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without letting me face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends. I bothered many people, and my apologies to all. I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans."

The last video of Chaitanya just a few hours before his death has gone viral on social media. Many fans stated that suicide is not the solution to problems and offered heartfelt condolences. Several people, who have watched Chaitanya on the dance show Dhee, took to social media and expressed disbelief.

A fan who regularly watched the Telugu dance show on Television reacted to Chaitanya's suicide and wrote, "Dhee show Chaitanya master suicide. This news is shocking to us all. I’m watching Dhee show every week from years and you became our family member. Why did you take such a drastic step, brother? You’ve left us as well as your family members in pain by leaving like this."

Watch the last video of Chaitanya a few hours before suicide:

About Chaitanya

After the death news of Chaitanya broke out, Rashmi Gautam, who was part of the Dhee show, took to her social media handle and reacted to the sad news. She wrote, "This was not the solution Chaitanya Master Strength to the family And closed ones Rest In Peace."

According to reports, Chaitanya was in his 30s. He got quite popular for his dance choreography on the popular Telugu dance show on ETV. A pic of Chaitanya with legendary choreographer Prabhu Deva is also going viral on social media. The pic is reportedly from the Dhee dance show when Prabhu Deva appeared as a guest.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

