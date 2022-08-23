Telugu cinema to resume shoot from September 1 after one month

After one month, Telugu cinema is all set to resume the shoot. The Telugu cinema, which was at a standstill, will begin shooting on September 1st. All Telugu films can resume shooting next week. Many big movies like Pushpa: The Rule, and NTR30 are expected to go on floors.

According to reports, an emergency plan about shoots will be made next week. Also, The Film Chamber and Active Producers Guild announced that no actor will be entitled to day-wise remunerations from now on, as was the practice earlier.

The decision of halting shooting was taken as production costs of the film have mounted multifold in recent times, whereas the theatrical revenues have dropped to a new low. Given the high ticket prices, audiences refrain from coming to theatres after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Telugu cinema industry has been trying to recover since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Except for biggies like RRR, and Pushpa, many movies have lackluster responses at the box office. The Producers Council has proposed to decrease the ticket prices from Rs 100 to Rs 70 in general theatres, and as for the multiplex, it is being proposed to be shifted from Rs 150 to Rs 120, inclusive of GST. However, nothing has been made official yet.

The producers have also jointly decided that they will release any new movie on the OTT platforms only after 10 weeks of its theatrical release, to avoid revenue loss.

On July 31, the Producers Council shared a note to announce the 'bandh' of the Telugu film industry. "Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all produce members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions."