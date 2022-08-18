Telugu Cinema shooting to resume from next week; No day-wise remuneration for actors

The shooting for Telugu films was at a standstill ever since 1st August this year. Now, after more than 15 days, it is being reported that the filming for Tollywood movies will resume by next week. The Film Chamber and Active Producers Guild have are further said to have decided that no actor will be entitled to day-wise remunerations from now on, as was the practice earlier.

In addition to this, they are believed to have agreed on the 8-week window for any project's OTT release, i.e. no flick will be released on the OTT platform before 8 weeks of its theatrical release.

For those who do not know, the decision to temporarily stop the shoots was taken as production costs of the film have mounted multifold in recent times, whereas the theatrical revenues have dropped to a new low. Given the high ticket prices, audiences refrain from coming to theatres after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Producers Council has proposed to decrease the ticket prices from Rs 100 to Rs 70 in general theatres, and as for the multiplex, it is being proposed to be shifted from Rs 150 to Rs 120, inclusive of GST. However, nothing has been made official yet.

The press note read, "Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all produce members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions."

