Telugu cinema to stop shooting from August 1; Deets inside

Telugu film producers, after much discussion, have decided to stop shooting Tollywood movies from August 1st till further discussion and solutions to resolve issues. The Producers Guild took this decision in a bid to “restructure the industry” as production costs have mounted multifold while theatrical revenues slid to low levels.

The press note read, "Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all produce members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions."

Take a look at the note here:

For a week, there have been discussions about halting the shoots of Telugu movies. However, popular producer Dil Raju came forward and dismissed the halt of the shoots and mentioned that OTT releases will be moved forward. The producers have also jointly decided that they will release any new movie on the OTT platforms only after 10 weeks of its theatrical release, to avoid revenue loss.

It is to be noted that due to high ticket prices, audiences are not coming to theatres to watch movies like before, post the COVID-19 lockdown. The Producers Council also decided that the ticket prices should be accessible to common people. The proposals have been made to decrease the ticket prices from Rs 100 to Rs 70 in general theatres. Also, in the multiplex, proposals have been prepared so that it will be Rs 150 to Rs 120, inclusive of GST. More details will be announced soon.

