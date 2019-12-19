Telugu comedian Ali's mother Zaitun Bibi passes away

Popular Telugu comedian Ali's mother took her last breathe in Rajahmundry and her mortal remains are being shifted to Hyderabad. The final rites of Ali's mother will take place today evening in Hyderabad.

Popular Telugu comedian Ali's mother passed away in the early hours of December 19. Ali's mother Zaitun Bibi left for heavenly abode on Thursday due to age-related illness. She took her last breathe in Rajahmundry and her mortal remains are being shifted to Hyderabad. The final rites of Ali's mother will take place today evening in Hyderabad. According to reports, Ali was busy with the shooting of his upcoming film in Ranchi, Jharkhand when he got the news about his mother's demise. He immediately left the shoot and rushed to Hyderabad.

A few photos and videos of Ali with his mother are doing rounds. Ali shared a great bond with his mother and she had been a strong pillar of support to her son right from childhood to the last days of her. One of the adorable photos of Ali and his mother Zaitun Bibi is currently winning the Internet. The picture sees Ali with his mother as she blesses him. Zaitun Bibi's death is a huge loss for the actor and his family. Reportedly, the popular comedian recently went to Hajj to pray for the well-being of her mother.

Ali is known for his on-point comedy timing. Over the years, he has won millions of hearts and has acted in over 1000 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Making his debut in 1979 film Nindu Noorellu, Ali has featured in a lot of Pawan Kalyan and Puri Jagannadh's films. The comedian has won Nandi Award for Best Child Actor in the film Seethakoka Chiluka and Nandi Special Jury Award for Pittala Dora in 1996. He also has a Filmfare award to his credit.

