  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Telugu film distributor Kamalakar Reddy and his father Nandagopal die in road accident

Reports also suggest Kamalakar Reddy's father had tested positive for COVID-19 and hence, they were travelling to a private hospital for the same.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 09:48 am
Telugu film distributor Kamalakar Reddy and his father Nandagopal die in road accident Telugu film distributor Kamalakar Reddy and his father Nandagopal die in road accident

Popular Tollywood film distributor, G Kamalakar Reddy and his father died in a major road accident while on their way to Hyderabad on August 19. According to media reports, the accident took place at the Wadapally check post in Nalgonda district in the wee hours of the morning. Kamalakar Reddy was 48 and his father aged 75. Reports also suggest Kamalakar Reddy's father had tested positive for COVID-19 and hence, they were travelling to a private hospital for the same. 

The ambulance they were travelling into hit the lorry, resulting in their death. Unfortunately, they died on the sport due to major head injury. The driver of the ambulance was taken to a nearby hospital due to severe injuries. 

Producer Mukesh Ratilal Mehta tweeted, "2020 is wretched just got the news a very close friend a genuine friend and above all a good human being Kamalakar Reddy of KFC Entertainments is no more due to a road accident God can you please have mercy really shattered."

Kamalakar Reddy was into film distribution and exhibition for 25 years and has been a part of films like Pamavat, Arjun Reddy and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya among others. He is also managing partner for KFC entertainments which was launched in 2011. 

Also Read: Mass prayer for SP Balasubrahmanyam: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others to host a meet on August 20 

The mortal remains of the father-son were taken to a nearby hospital for postmortem and the police is further investigating the accident case. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement