Telugu film distributor Kamalakar Reddy and his father Nandagopal die in road accident

Popular Tollywood film distributor, G Kamalakar Reddy and his father died in a major road accident while on their way to Hyderabad on August 19. According to media reports, the accident took place at the Wadapally check post in Nalgonda district in the wee hours of the morning. Kamalakar Reddy was 48 and his father aged 75. Reports also suggest Kamalakar Reddy's father had tested positive for COVID-19 and hence, they were travelling to a private hospital for the same.

The ambulance they were travelling into hit the lorry, resulting in their death. Unfortunately, they died on the sport due to major head injury. The driver of the ambulance was taken to a nearby hospital due to severe injuries.

Producer Mukesh Ratilal Mehta tweeted, "2020 is wretched just got the news a very close friend a genuine friend and above all a good human being Kamalakar Reddy of KFC Entertainments is no more due to a road accident God can you please have mercy really shattered."

Kamalakar Reddy was into film distribution and exhibition for 25 years and has been a part of films like Pamavat, Arjun Reddy and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya among others. He is also managing partner for KFC entertainments which was launched in 2011.

The mortal remains of the father-son were taken to a nearby hospital for postmortem and the police is further investigating the accident case.

