Telugu film industry to remain shut on November 16, no shootings to take place; Here's why

The Telugu Film industry has lost one of its finest actors in history with superstar Krishna 's demise. The legendary actor passed away on November 14, due to cardiac arrest at the age of 79. While the fans and industry are coping up with the huge loss, Telugu Film Producers Council took a major decision. As a mark of respect to the legend, it was announced that the Telugu film industry will remain shut, today, on November 16.

Check out the Telugu Film Producers Council press release here as they announced Tollywood industry shut as a mark of tribute to Krishna

Superstar Krishna's funeral

As per the initial reports, superstar Krishna's mortal remains were to be kept at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad so that the fans can pay their homage to the late superstar. However, now it is being reported that the event has been cancelled. Keeping the traffic restrictions in view, Krishna garu's mortal remains will be kept at his Nanakaramguda residence.

Superstar Krishna will be cremated at Mahaprasthanam on November 16. He will be cremated with full state honours as instructed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Krishna passed away due to cardiac arrest

The superstar of Tollywood, Superstar Krishna passed away today in the early morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. The legendary actor and Mahesh Babu's father suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The sad news has sent shockwaves in the Telugu film industry and the Ghattamaneni family.

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, popularly known as Krishna, was one of the most biggest and bankable stars in 70 and the 80s. The actor, whose film career spanned nearly five decades, had acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and delivered blockbusters movies. Apart from acting and producing films, Krishna was also a trendsetter in introducing new technologies and genres such as Cinemascope, 70MM film and more. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2009 for his contribution to Telugu cinema.

