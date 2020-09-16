Telugu film producer G Ashok Reddy arrested in TV actress Kondapalli Sravani's suicide case

Now according to the latest report, Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested Telugu film producer G. Ashok Reddy in the suicide case of the TV actress.

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress. Telugu television actress Sravani Kondapalli reportedly ended her life at her residence in Hyderabad recently. The 26-year-old artist was found hanging at her residence in Madhuranagar last week. Now according to the latest report, Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested Telugu film producer G. Ashok Reddy in the suicide case of the TV actress. RX 100 movie fame producer was absconding since Monday when he along with two others were booked in the case. His mobile phone was also switched off. Finally, he was arrested by the police.

Ashok Reddy is the third accused to be arrested in the case while Sai Krishna Reddy and Devaraj Reddy were already arrested and sent to judicial custody for abetment to suicide. The producer was sent to a hospital for a check-up after which he will appear before the court today. As revealed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A. R. Srinivas, Sravani had come in contact with Ashok Reddy in 2017. After which he had offered her a small role in the film Premato Karthik and since then, they developed a friendship.

Reports also state that Ashok Reddy and Sai Kumar Reddy were earlier in relationship with Sravani. Ever since she started getting close to Devaraj Reddy, the duo started along with Sravani's family harassed the actress and even physically assaulted her to keep her away from Devaraj.

Meanwhile, the police in its remand has reported Devaraj as the main accused. Sai Kumar is listed as accused number two and Ashok Reddy as accused number three.

The police have not included the actor's family as accused saying they belonged to the victim party.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs emotional support, there are several helpline numbers for the same. One can also visit the nearest mental health care facility.

