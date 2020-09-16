  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Telugu film producer G Ashok Reddy arrested in TV actress Kondapalli Sravani's suicide case

Now according to the latest report, Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested Telugu film producer G. Ashok Reddy in the suicide case of the TV actress.
39392 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:34 pm
RX 100 fame producer G Ashok Reddy arrested in Kondapalli Sravani's suicide caseTelugu film producer G Ashok Reddy arrested in TV actress Kondapalli Sravani's suicide case
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.

Telugu television actress Sravani Kondapalli reportedly ended her life at her residence in Hyderabad recently. The 26-year-old artist was found hanging at her residence in Madhuranagar last week. Now according to the latest report, Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested Telugu film producer G. Ashok Reddy in the suicide case of the TV actress. RX 100 movie fame producer was absconding since Monday when he along with two others were booked in the case. His mobile phone was also switched off. Finally, he was arrested by the police.

Ashok Reddy is the third accused to be arrested in the case while Sai Krishna Reddy and Devaraj Reddy were already arrested and sent to judicial custody for abetment to suicide. The producer was sent to a hospital for a check-up after which he will appear before the court today. As revealed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A. R. Srinivas, Sravani had come in contact with Ashok Reddy in 2017. After which he had offered her a small role in the film Premato Karthik and since then, they developed a friendship.

Reports also state that Ashok Reddy and Sai Kumar Reddy were earlier in relationship with Sravani. Ever since she started getting close to Devaraj Reddy, the duo started along with Sravani's family harassed the actress and even physically assaulted her to keep her away from Devaraj.

Meanwhile, the police in its remand has reported Devaraj as the main accused. Sai Kumar is listed as accused number two and Ashok Reddy as accused number three.

Also Read: Telugu TV actress Sravani Kondapalli dies by suicide; Family alleges harassment by former boyfriend 

The police have not included the actor's family as accused saying they belonged to the victim party.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs emotional support, there are several helpline numbers for the same. One can also visit the nearest mental health care facility.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement