Telugu Film Producers Council, MAA & Telugu Film Directors Association make rules for shooting in pandemic

The film council committee members decided on a few guidelines that need to be followed before the shoots.

COVID-19 has taken the biggest toll on everything and the most affected is the film industry. The industry, which has been shut from 2020, resumed shoot in 2021 March but soon enough, the second wave hit and lockdown happened. Many big movies, which have been announced to release this year have halted due to the coronavirus lockdown. As things are getting better and people are getting vaccinated, the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC,) Telugu Film Directors Association and Movie Artists Association (MAA) held a joint meeting about resuming shooting.

The council released a official statement, which reads, “All artists should finish completion of their pending movies before taking on new projects. Shoots that were halted in the month of April will first resume filming and all artists-technicians belonging to the 24 crafts must follow this rule. This way pending shoots will be wrapped up on time so new projects can be kick-started. Producers and directors are also requested to schedule their shoots accordingly and wrap up pending projects quickly.” Adding further, they mentioned “It is mandatory to get vaccinated before entering the sets at least with the first dose. All the safety protocols should be followed and be ensured by the team managers. Production house managers should be concerned about SOPs released by the government.”

Recently, the team of Nithiin starrer Maestro agreed to the guidelines and began shooting post the lockdown relaxation. Maestro is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and features Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The film is an official Telugu remake of Andhadhun (2018.)

Credits :Twitter

