Top 12 Telugu films releasing this week: Keedaa Cola, 12th Fail to Shankar Dada MBBS

2023 has undoubtedly been an amazing year for Telugu cinema, with movies like Waltair Veerayya, Sir, Dasara, Ravanasura, Custody, Bro, Bhagavanth Kesari, Tiger Nageswara Rao and many more having hit the theaters so far. But the year is not done yet! With two more months left in the calendar, the Tollywood industry still promises to entertain fans with films like Hi Nanna, 12th Fail, Salaar, and many more just gearing up for release.

Here are the Telugu films that are set to hit the silver screens in the coming week

There are 12 films slated to hit the big screen in the next few days, which include Narakasura, Vidhi, Drohi, Krishna Ghattam, Midnight Killers, Okkasarie Preminchaka, Anukunnavanni Jaragavu Konni, and Plot. In addition there are five more films which are:

1. Maa Oori Polimera 2

Director: Anil Vishwanath

Runtime: 2 hours 7 minutes

2 hours 7 minutes Date of release: November 3rd

Maa Oori Polimera 2 is a much awaited sequel of the 2021 film with the same name. The film is said to be a thriller film, and is speculated to revolve around a police officer who seeks justice for his brother’s death, in a village plagued with black magic.

2. Keedaa Cola

Director: Tharun Bhascker

Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Release Date: November 3rd

Keedaa Cola has been one of the most hyped films in recent times. The film is said to revolve around a group of friends, who take up the challenge of a lifetime, as they plan to infest a soft drink bottle with a cockroach in order to make easy money.

3. 12th Fail

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Runtime: 2 hours 27 minutes

2 hours 27 minutes Release Date: November 3rd

12th Fail has already been released in Hindi, and has received amazing reviews from fans and critics alike. The film tells the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma and how he overcomes all odds to become an IPS officer. The film is based on the real life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma.

4. Ghost

Director: MG Srinivas

Runtime: 2 hours 12 minutes

2 hours 12 minutes Release Date: November 4th

Ghost is the latest release of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. The film had a delayed release in Telugu. The film is an action thriller film, and is said to be the first installment of a cinematic universe where MG Srinivas will be reprising his role as Mahesh Das from the 2019 film Birbal.

5. Shankar Dada MBBS

Director: Jayant C Paranjee

Runtime: 2 hours 54 minutes

2 hours 54 minutes Release Date: November 4th

Shankar Dada MBBS is a film that has gained a cult following over the years since its initial release in 2004. 19 years later, the film is now set to hit the silver screens once again, and the fans are just as excited for the film.

