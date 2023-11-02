Top 12 Telugu films releasing this week: Keedaa Cola, 12th Fail to Shankar Dada MBBS
From new movies like 12th Fail and Keedaa Cola, to iconic films like Shankar Dada MBBS re-releasing, the upcoming week has quite an exciting lineup of Telugu movie releases.
2023 has undoubtedly been an amazing year for Telugu cinema, with movies like Waltair Veerayya, Sir, Dasara, Ravanasura, Custody, Bro, Bhagavanth Kesari, Tiger Nageswara Rao and many more having hit the theaters so far. But the year is not done yet! With two more months left in the calendar, the Tollywood industry still promises to entertain fans with films like Hi Nanna, 12th Fail, Salaar, and many more just gearing up for release.
Here are the Telugu films that are set to hit the silver screens in the coming week
There are 12 films slated to hit the big screen in the next few days, which include Narakasura, Vidhi, Drohi, Krishna Ghattam, Midnight Killers, Okkasarie Preminchaka, Anukunnavanni Jaragavu Konni, and Plot. In addition there are five more films which are:
1. Maa Oori Polimera 2
- Director: Anil Vishwanath
- Stars: Satyam Rajesh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Baladitya, Getup Srinu, Chithram Seenu, Ravi Varma
- Runtime: 2 hours 7 minutes
- Date of release: November 3rd
Maa Oori Polimera 2 is a much awaited sequel of the 2021 film with the same name. The film is said to be a thriller film, and is speculated to revolve around a police officer who seeks justice for his brother’s death, in a village plagued with black magic.
2. Keedaa Cola
- Director: Tharun Bhascker
- Stars: Chaitanya Madadi, Brahmanandam, Tharun Bhascker, Raghu Ram, Rag Mayur, Ravindra Vijay
- Runtime: 2 hours
- Release Date: November 3rd
Keedaa Cola has been one of the most hyped films in recent times. The film is said to revolve around a group of friends, who take up the challenge of a lifetime, as they plan to infest a soft drink bottle with a cockroach in order to make easy money.
3. 12th Fail
- Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- Stars: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Joshi Anantvijay, Sanjay Bishnoi, Perry Chhabra
- Runtime: 2 hours 27 minutes
- Release Date: November 3rd
12th Fail has already been released in Hindi, and has received amazing reviews from fans and critics alike. The film tells the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma and how he overcomes all odds to become an IPS officer. The film is based on the real life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma.
4. Ghost
- Director: MG Srinivas
- Stars: Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Archana Jois, HG Dattatreya
- Runtime: 2 hours 12 minutes
- Release Date: November 4th
Ghost is the latest release of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. The film had a delayed release in Telugu. The film is an action thriller film, and is said to be the first installment of a cinematic universe where MG Srinivas will be reprising his role as Mahesh Das from the 2019 film Birbal.
5. Shankar Dada MBBS
- Director: Jayant C Paranjee
- Stars: Chiranjeevi, Meka Srikanth, Sonali Bendre, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad, MS Narayana
- Runtime: 2 hours 54 minutes
- Release Date: November 4th
Shankar Dada MBBS is a film that has gained a cult following over the years since its initial release in 2004. 19 years later, the film is now set to hit the silver screens once again, and the fans are just as excited for the film.
