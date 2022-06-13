Telugu Indian Idol: Megastar Chiranjeevi adds to the energy of the finale episode

The primary season of the singing reality show, Telugu Indian Idol is near its conclusion. The finale episode which is slated to premiere on the 17th of June will also have the charismatic presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi. In the preview available on social media, the Acharya actor looks charming in a green sweatshirt and black trousers.

The gala episode will feature some extraordinary performances by the judges Nithya Menen, S Thaman, and Karthik, along with the contestants. One of the best moments of the finale was when Chiranjeevi took the autograph of Pranati while the latter sang Sandepodula Kada along with her mother. They even made him groove to their tunes.

Check out the video below:

Rana Daggubati was also a part of the event along with his Virata Parvam co-star Sai Pallavi. The duo graced the finale episode to promote their highly anticipated period love drama, Virata Parvam. Chiranjeevi will be seen spilling some childhood memories of Rana Daggubati and his son Ram Charan during the episode. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will be having a fun time with the contestants.

Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam talks about an epic love story set against the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement in the Telangana region in the 1990s. While Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Comrade Ravanna, Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of his admirer. Suresh Bobbili has provided the tunes for the flick.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after proving his mettle with Acharya, Chiranjeevi will play the lead in the remake of the 2019 flick Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the political thriller Godfather will also feature Salman Khan in a special cameo role, alongside Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. Financed by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the music for Godfather has been composed by S Thaman.

