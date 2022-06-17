Telugu Indian Idol Season 1 Winner: BVK Vagdevi takes home the trophy & prize money worth Rs 10 Lakh

After near 15-week run on aha, Telugu Indian Idol has finally crowned its first-ever winner. Yes, BVK Vagdevi from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh takes home the trophy along with Rs 10 lakh prize money. She also gets the opportunity to sing in Geetha Arts.

Sreenivas and Vaishnavi, out of the top 3 finalists are declared as the first and second runners-up and awarded cheques of Rs. 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. Vaishnavi also gets an opportunity to sing in Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Godfather.

Megastar Chiranjeevi added zest and energy to the mega finale event. Talking about her journey on the show, Winner BVK Vagdevi said, "I would like to thank the judges, mentors and all the people for the immense support and love I received on these 15 weeklong journeys of Telugu Indian Idol. My rigorous effort over the past few months has finally paid off with this accomplishment. Geetha Arts has given me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I’m thankful to aha for making this opportunity-rich platform for so many participants like me."

For the unversed, the show was judged by Thaman S, Nithya Menen, and Karthik who put on some dazzling performances along with the contestants.

The first-ever season of Telugu Indian Idol witnessed a series of special performances, including Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi who appeared as special guests to promote their highly anticipated film Virata Parvam. Vagdevi now has the opportunity to sing in Geetha Arts along with the prize money of Rs 10 Lakh.

Also Read| PHOTO: Pushpa director Sukumar visits the sets of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mega154 in Hyderabad



