Telugu lyricist Kandikonda passes away at 49

Popular and renowned Telugu lyricist Kandikonda passed away today, on Saturday, March 12. He was 49 years old and passed away due to health related complications.

Kandikonda penned lyrics for over a hundred films in Telugu and private albums as a lyricist. During his initial days, he worked on many private and spiritual albums with Music Director Chakri. He made his debut into the industry with Malli Kuyave Guvva for Puri Jagannadh's Itlu Sravani Subramanyam. There after he worked as a lyricist for many songs like Chupulatho Gucchi Gucchi, Gala Gala Paruthuna and many more.

Apart from movies, he also writes lyrics of songs for political leaders and festival songs.

Singer Smitha took to her Twitter handle and announced the news of Kandikonda's demise. She wrote, "With a heavy heart, i would like to inform the twitter and industry family that Lyricist Kandikonda garu is no more. Wishing for God to give his family strength to deal with the loss. OmShanti."

Lakshmi Manchu also offered condolences as she tweeted, "May his soul rest in eternal peace. Strength to the family. I’m shanti."

Popular singer Mangli expressed sadness about Kandikonda's tried as she wrote in Telugu on Twitter, "If you utter the letters you have written ... this world has supported me Anna. How many great songs have you written since Relare .. Even if you are physically away from us, you will always remain in the form of your song, Anna. Stay 'gone' from our heart Not filled with water .. RIP

