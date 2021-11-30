Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away due to Lung Cancer
Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away at the age of 66 years due to Lung Cancer. The musician was admitted to the ICU of KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad as he was diagnosed with pneumonia followed to lung complications. Despite the doctors trying hard to save him, he took his breath today on November 30, 2021.
Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry got admitted to the hospital on Sunday after his health for critical. On Monday, the hospital released a health bulletin. “Noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, aged 66 years, was admitted to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad on 24th November with pneumonia. Currently, he is under close observation by a team of expert doctors and is getting appropriate treatment in the ICU. We will keep you updated regularly on his health status,”
Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry made his debut as a lyricist with Janani Janmabhoomi in 1984. He rose to fame with the song “Vidhatha Thalapuna” in K Viswanath directorial Sirivennela (1986). He has penned lyrics for over 3000 songs until 2020. In 2019, he was given the Padma Shri Award for his contributions towards the field of arts and aesthetics with 11 Nandi Awards and 4 Filmfare Awards.
He has penned lyrics for songs like "Hare Rama" (Okkadu), "Ekkada Unna" (Nuvve Kavali), "Aakasam Thakela" (Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana) and "Jagamantha Kutumbam" (Chakram), "Aakasam Thakela" (Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana), "Entha Varaku" from Gamyam and many others. Many blockbuster movie songs were written by him and his every lyric made sure to touch millions of hearts.
