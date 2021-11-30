Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away due to Lung Cancer

Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away at the age of 66 years due to Lung Cancer. The musician was admitted to the ICU of KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad as he was diagnosed with pneumonia followed to lung complications. Despite the doctors trying hard to save him, he took his breath today on November 30, 2021.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry got admitted to the hospital on Sunday after his health for critical. On Monday, the hospital released a health bulletin. “Noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, aged 66 years, was admitted to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad on 24th November with pneumonia. Currently, he is under close observation by a team of expert doctors and is getting appropriate treatment in the ICU. We will keep you updated regularly on his health status,”