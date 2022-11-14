Telugu producers Council makes a major decision for festive releases; Vijay's Varisu to be affected?

The Telugu Producers Council announced a new decision about festive releases this year. They urged exhibitors to give preference to Telugu films over dubbed releases during festivals like Dussehra and Sankranti. The council released a statement that said that only ‘Telugu straight films’ should be given preference by theatres during festivals. This decision is expected to affect bilingual films like Varisu and dubbed films Thunivu, which are the biggest Tamil movies. The Telugu Producers Council released a official statement on social media, which reads, “Keeping in view the increased cost of production of Telugu films, the welfare of producers and to save the Telugu film industry, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has in its Emergency Meeting held on 08.12.2019 passed a resolution that ‘Only Telugu straight Films should be given preference during the festivals of Sankaranthi and Dassera’.”

The release refers to a decision taken by the body in 2019 and emphasises it by quoting a statement from film producer Dil Raju. “In this connection, noted Producer and the present Vice-President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Sri Dil Raju has categorically informed through media in the year 2019 stating that how can we give theatres to dubbed Telugu movies during the festivals and therefore the first preference shall be given to straight Telugu movies for screening in theatres and the remaining will be given to dubbed Telugu movies during festivals,” the release further reads. The statement concludes with a request from the body to film exhibitors in the Telugu states. “Therefore, the Telugu Film Producers Council requests the exhibitors to invariably implement this decision: ‘Only Telugu straight Films should be given preference during the festivals of Sankranthi and Dassera for screening in theatres and the remaining may be given to dubbed Telugu movies’.” Check out the statement of Telugu Producers Council here: