Telugu remake of 96: Samantha and Sharwanand starrer Janu teaser RELEASED

Teaser of Janu, which is a Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96 was released. The film has Samantha and Sharwanand playing the lead roles.

In what looks like a faithful remake of Kollywood film 96, the teaser of Janu has turned out to be a heartwarming one. Cinematographer C Prem Kumar made his maiden direction with Tamil film 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha playing lead roles in one of the unforgettable movies of the year. The heart melting love story, which showcased highschool romance in a beautiful way, turned out to be one of the best grossers in Kollywood in 2018. After Telugu producer Dil Raju purchased the remake rights of 96, the makers released the Tollywood version of 96, Jaanu today.

Actor Samantha, who is playing Trisha’s role in Janu, took to Twitter and shared the teaser. While sharing the video, she wrote, "Friendship, Love, Heart Break, Memories. Revisit nostalgia with #JaanuTeaser! (sic)". The almost one-minute-long teaser takes one to a nostalgic revisit of our favourite 96. Right from the colourtones to the costumes, it looks like the director hasn't made any big changes to the film's script. It will be fair to say that Samantha as Jaanu fits just perfectly for the role. Sharwanand, who is playing Vijay Sethupathi's role in the remake, has also made a stealer performance.

Govind Vasantha has composed the music which also strikes a chord of 96’s music and it will make your heart skip a beat. Though the music of 96 turned out to be a landmark, the makers of Janu did not retain the original sound track or songs from 96. Jointly produced by Dil Raju, Sirish and Harshith, the film will hit the big screens in a couple of months. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Mahendran Jayaraju N, music director Govind Vasantha and editor Praveen KL.

