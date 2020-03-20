Telugu remake rights of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum bagged by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi

The Telugu remake rights of Malayalam super hit movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was released earlier this year, has been bagged by producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. He is known for his recent two megahits Jersey and the recent Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a realistic action thriller, which had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. The film was received well by critics and audience alike.

It was recently reported that the film’s Tamil remake rights were bought by producer Kathiresan, who has produced critically acclaimed films such as Aadukalam and Jigarthanda. In Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Biju Menon played a cop, Ayyappan Nair, while Prithviraj was seen as a retired army officer Koshy Kurien. Ayyappanum Koshiyum narrated the story of two heroes, who were in loggerheads over a minor legal issue.

Jakes Bejoy composed the film’s music and Sudeep Elamon cranked the camera. Ranjan Abraham took care of the film’s editing. The film was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion. It was reported earlier that the film was made on a moderate budget and it has crossed Rs 30 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film’s producer, Renjith was also seen playing a key role, Kurian John in the film.