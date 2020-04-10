Telugu senior actor Narsingh Yadav slips into coma; Kept on ventilator

Telugu senior actor Narsingh Yadav is being treated by a team of doctors and is kept under 48 hours observation after he slipped into a coma yesterday. He is kept on ventilator.

Telugu Senior character artist Narsingh Yadav is currently in a bad state of health as he has been hospitalized in Somajiguda. According to media reports, Narsingh Yadav fell unconscious at home yesterday evening at 4 PM and immediately his wife rushed him to a private Hospital. He underwent dialysis treatment yesterday before getting admitted to the hospital. The actor is being treated by a team of doctors and is kept under 48 hours observation after he slipped into coma yesterday. He is under observation and is being treated with ventilator support.

Narsingh Yadav’s wife Chitra Yadav while talking to media requested everyone to pray for her husband's recovery. There were reports that Yadav fell off and hit his head at his residence, which is why he has slipped into coma. However, his wife has rubbished the news. Meanwhile, artist Narsingh Yadav's close friends and family members are praying for his speedy recovery. A lot of fans are also requesting Tollywood biggies to come forward and support the actor.

Narsingh is close to Ram Gopal Varma and is his permanent part of his films. He debuted as a small character artist and is now known as a villain and comedy actor. He has acted in more than 300 films in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil languages. The actor has been a part of films like Kshana Kshanam, Gaayam, Mutha Mestri, Mass, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., Anukokunda Oka Roju and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana.

Born in Hyderabad to Maila, Narsingh Yadav is married to Chitra Yadav and has a son named Ruthvik Yadav.

Credits :Gulte