Telugu singer Sunitha is all set to enter the wedlock for the second time?

Sunitha, who is a single mother to two kids for decades now, is the ex-wife of TV producer Kiran.

Singer Sunitha has hit the headlines yet again as reports are doing rounds that she is also all set to enter the wedlock again. Reportedly, she is getting married for the second time to her partner. However, there is no official word or clarification by the singer herself yet. Sunitha, who is a single mother for decades now, is the ex-wife of TV producer Kiran. The former couple has two kids together. Well, this is not for the first time that the singer is in the news for her marriage. In 2018, it was reported, Sunitha has found the love of her life again is planning to settle. However, she rubbished the rumours.

Meanwhile, the Telugu singer had tested positive for COVID 19. She had also posted a video as she shared an update about her health and thanked her fans, colleagues for all their concern. In the video, Sunitha had said, “I am getting lots of queries over phone calls, messages from friends, well-wishers and media enquiring about my health. Thank you so much for the concern you have. I have an update for you. Yes, sometime back, I was tested positive for Covid-19. I recently had a minor headache and got myself tested. Unfortunately, I tested positive. It all started with a very mild symptom. In regular life, we would have ignored it. We would not treat it as a symptom.”

Sunitha Upadrashta, who is 42 now, made her film singing debut with song, "Ee Vela Lo Neevu" written by Sirivennela Sitaramasastri. She sang single card for the National Film Award movie in Kannada Bhoomi Geetha in 1997, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Her recent song of 2020 is "Neeli Neeli akaasam" from the movie "30 rojullo preminchadamela"

Credits :Telugu Cinema

