Telugu singer Sunitha to marry again with her close friend Ram on THIS date

Reports also state that Sunitha recently hosted pre-wedding party, which was attended by her close friends.

Popular playback singer and dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta is reportedly getting married to her close friend on January 9. The couple got engaged on December 7 and are planning to tie the knot in January 2021. Reports also state that Sunitha recently hosted a pre-wedding party, which was attended by her close friends. Sunitha began her career at the age of 17 and got married at 19. However, things didn't work on a personal level and got divorced with her ex-husband Kiran Kumar Goparaga. Sunitha has a son and a daughter — Aakash and Shreya, from her first marriage.

The 42-year-old actor confirmed her engagement with Ram in December and also shared a few photos alongside a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do."

Meanwhile, reports state Sunitha visited Thirumala yesterday to seek blessings and while interacting with the media, she confirmed getting married on January 9, 2021. Only a few close friends and family members will be seen attending the wedding due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni stuns in pink co ord set as she poses with Naga Chaitanya & their best friends on a holiday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×