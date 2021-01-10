Telugu singer Sunitha ties the knot with her close friend Ram in a low key affair; SEE PICS

Sunitha and Ram tied the knot yesterday in a low-key wedding ceremony attended by their close friends and relatives in Hyderabad.

Popular playback singer and dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta is married to her close friend and entrepreneur Ram Veerapanani. The couple tied the knot yesterday in a low-key wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives in Hyderabad. One can see, Sunitha Upadrasta looks beautiful in a traditional saree while Ram opted for dhoti kurta set. They took vows in a traditional Hindu ritual at Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally, near Shamshabad in Hyderabad.Â

Sunitha Upadrasta and Ram met each other for work purpose and soon they became close friends. Ram is CEO of a digital media company that managed a lot of celebs and their social media accounts, including singer Sunitha's. Recently, the new bride shared a few photos of herself from the Mehendi ceremony and wrote, "Thank you God." She shared beautiful candid moments with her kids Aakash and Shreya ( from her first marriage). Sunitha, who began her career at the age of 17 and got married at 19. However, she got divorced with her ex-husband Kiran Kumar Goparaga over some issues.Â

Meanwhile, check out Sunitha's wedding photos with Ram:Â

The 42-year-old actor confirmed her engagement with Ram in December and also shared a few photos of them together with the family.She wrote, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do."

Also Read: Love Story teaser: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's journey of love, pain & hope with soulful BGM is captivating

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×