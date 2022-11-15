Telugu star Krishna no more, Nayanthara and Prithviraj's Gold release date & more: South Newswrap, November 15

The South film fraternity manages to keep the movie buffs hooked with its exciting updates. Today on November 15 as well, the industry was buzzing with some major headlines. From Mahesh Babu's father Krishna passing away to Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Gold's release date to Naga Chaitanya's NC22 new schedule, a lot took place in just one day. Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring you the day's major updates.

Mahesh Babu's father Krisha passes away at 79 Veteran Telugu star and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna passed away today morning after succumbing to a cardiac arrest. He breathed his last in a private hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 79. Refreshing your memory, Mahesh Babu lost his mother Indira Devi in September this year and his elder brother Ramesh Babu in January 2022. Sharing the unfortunate news, the family shared a press note, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again..." Numerous members from the South film industry such as Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Vijay Dverakonda, and others reached Krishna's residence to pay their last respects to the late Tollywood star.

Major updates on Nayanthara starrer Gold and Connect Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer comedy thriller Gold is one of the most awaited movies at the moment. Now, the newest update about the project is that the movie will be released in the cinema halls on 2nd December this year. For the unversed, the drama was initially scheduled to hit the cinema halls on Onam this year, however, the release got delayed because of some unknown reasons. In addition to this, filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan's directorial Connect, which is also headlined by Nayanthara got a new update today. The teaser for the forthcoming horror thriller will be dropped by the makers on 18th November this year.