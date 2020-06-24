Telugu TV actor Prabhakar tests positive for COVID 19? Vadinamma actor REVEALS it is not him; WATCH

After the strong reports about him testing positive for this deadly virus started doing rounds, Prabhakar decided to clarify about the same.

Reports have been doing rounds that Telugu TV actor Prabhakar has been tested positive for COVID-19. According to media reports, the actor recently kick-started shooting for his upcoming projects and due to same, he recently took Coronavirus test. Prabhakar reportedly decided to take the test only after getting COVID-19 symptoms and high fever. The reports also state that the cast and crew that the actor has shot with so far are currently in self-quarantine. However, this is not true. The actor is fit and fine and has been mistaken by someone else of the same name.

Well, after the strong reports about him testing positive for this deadly virus started doing rounds, Prabhakar decided to clarify about the same. The actor took to Facebook and clarified that he is safe and doing well. In the video, he also reveals that there are many named Prabhakar in the industry and that he has been mistaken by the other person of the same name. Prabhakar has shot this video on the sets of his show, Vadinamma. The shooting is currently under process and the team is taking all the safety measures, actor mentions in the video.

Check out the video below:

His TV show Vadinamma also features Sujitha Dhanush, Priyanka Naidu, Mahi Shivan among others.

Meanwhile, amid Coronavirus outbreak, a lot of TV and film actors have resumed the shooting of their upcoming projects amid safety measures.

Facebook

