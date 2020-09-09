Telugu TV actress Sravani Kondapalli dies by suicide; Family alleges harassment by former boyfriend

The family members also alleged that the police did not take any action against the former boyfriend even after Sravani’s complaint. He had come into contact with the actress through Tik-Tok a few months ago.

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.

Telugu television actress Sravani Kondapalli reportedly committed suicide at her residence in Hyderabad, according to police reports. The 26-year-old artist was found hanging at her residence in Madhuranagar on Tuesday. According to her family members, she went to her bedroom and closed the door, but they thought she was taking a bath. However, when she did not come out for a long time, they broke the door open and found her hanging. They shifted her to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The police shifted the body for autopsy and took up the investigation. According to her family, she decided to take the extreme step due to harassment by her former boyfriend Devaraj Reddy. According to the S.R. Nagar Circle Inspector Narasimha Reddy, the former boyfriend will be arrested and investigated. "Since Sravani's family is making an allegation, we will arrest and question him," the inspector added.

The police officer said Devaraj was arrested on a complaint by Sravani in June that he was forcing her to marry him. The family members also alleged that the police did not take any action against Devaraj even after Sravani’s complaint. Devaraj had come into contact with the actress through Tik-Tok a few months ago. The friendship between the two turned into love. Sravani's family said that he harassed her for money. Devaraj had allegedly threatened to post her personal photographs and videos on social media if she does not agree to marry him, the family said.

Devaraj had agreed to delete the photographs on payment of Rs 1 lakh and they had paid the money in installments through Google Pay. However, he allegedly continued to harass her even after receiving Rs 1 lakh and she lodged a complaint against him at the S.R. Nagar Police Station on June 22. The police, however, claimed that there was no mention of videos and photographs in the complaint. Sravani had played roles in popular serials like "Manasu Mamatha" and "Mounaragam".

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs emotional support, there are several helpline numbers for the same. One can also visit the nearest mental health care facility.

