Telugu TV actress Viswashanti found dead at her residence in Hyderabad; Police investigate the scene

In a shocking piece of news popular Telugu TV anchor and actress Viswashanti, also known as Shanti was found dead at her residence in Engineer's Colony of Yellareddyguda In Hyderabad. According to media reports, she was found under suspicious circumstances at her home on Thursday, April 9. The police reached at her flat after neighbours alerted them. Viswashanti did not step out of her house for 4 days after which neighbours decided to call cops. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case and have seized Shanti’s mobile phone. Neighbours are also being interrogated while the CCTV footage of the area is being checked to find the clues on what led to her death.

Shanti's body has been shifted to a hospital for autopsy and further investigation will be based on the report, according to police. The cops are investigating whether Shanti committed suicide or its a murder. The popular TV actress was going through a financial crisis and reportedly the COVID-19 lockdown has hit her financial condition. Due to which she might have taken this extreme step. However, the actual reason behind her death will be known only after post-mortem reports are out.

Meanwhile, many TV actors have expressed their shock over the unexpected death of the actress. TV celebs took to social media and poured out with their condolences.

