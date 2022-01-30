Telugu version of Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 to release in theatres on THIS date

Kichcha Sudeep's Kannada film Kotigobba 3 was a mass commercial entertainer. The film got released on October 15 and managed to set records at box office. Directed by Shiva Karthik, the film witnessed extraordinary reviews from the audience and critics alike. Now, the Telugu version of the film is all set to release in theatres on February 4, 2022.

Yes, the makers have planned to release the Telugu dubbed version in the coming week which is titled K3 Kotikokkadu. For the unversed, Sudeep had already made a mark in Tollywood with the film Eega. Now, Kotigobba 3 will be his latest offering to his Telugu audience. Apart from Sudeep, Kotigobba 3 also stars Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and P. Ravi Shankar in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, check out the poster for the Telugu version below:

Meanwhile, Sudeep has Vikrant Rona is one of the most-awaited films of 2022. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the upcoming fantasy action thriller. The film was scheduled to release on February 24 but has been postponed due to the rising cases in the COVID-19.

Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian.

