Telugu veteran actor M Balayya passes away at 94; Balakrishna & other celebs offer condolences

Veteran actor M Balayya passed away on Saturday morning at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 94. Balayya had acted in more than 300 films.

Many Tollywood celebs are offering condolences to the departed soul. Actor and MLA Balakrishna penned a note to express his deepest condolences.

He made his debut as an actor with Ethuku Pai Ethu – a social film directed by Tapi Chanakya and made by Sarathi Studios. Films such as Parvati Kalyanam, Bhagyadevata, Kumkuma Rekha established him as an actor. He acted in nearly three hundred films and established Amrutha films in 1970. A play penned by him Nalupu Telupu (Black-white) later made into Chelleli Kapuram and received Gold Nandi award from Andhra Pradesh Government.