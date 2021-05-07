  1. Home
Telugu veteran playback singer G Anand passes away due to COVID 19

G Anand was undergoing treatment at Tirumala Hospital in B.N. Reddy Nagar for COVID-19. He was 67.
South Indian film industry has lost another talented singer this week due to COVID-19. Veteran playback singer G. Anand succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday. According to media reports, his oxygen saturation fell to 55 and he could not get a ventilator on time. He was 67. Several close people and among the circle appealed for help on social media while he was undergoing treatment at Tirumala Hospital in B.N. Reddy Nagar. 

Playback singer Venu tagged RRR movie makers and Pushpa producers Mythri Movie Makers as he appealed for help on Twitter. "Senior Singer #GAnand Garu is in Very Critical condition. He is admitted at Tirumala Hospital B.N.Reddy Nagar. Oxygen levels have come down to 55 & he is in need of a ventilator which is not readily available in that hospital. So kindly RT & help him." 

Take a look at the tweet below: 

G. Anand started his career in Chennai with the movie Amerika Ammayi in 1976. His song Oka venuvu vinipinchenu anuraaga geethika from the film in a G.K. Venkatesh’ composition became a huge hit. He also started his musical group called 'Swara Madhuri' and did a lot of live shows with his team all over the world. 

RIP, G Anand! 

Also Read: Ovvoru Pookalume fame singer Comagan passes away at 48; Director Cheran says 'He was the eyes of 25 families' 

Credits :Twitter

