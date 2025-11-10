Telusu Kada OTT Release: When and where to watch Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty’s romantic drama film

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's romantic drama Telusu Kada, co-starring Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty, was released in theatres on October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. After completing its theatrical run, the movie is now all set for its OTT premiere.

When and where to watch Telusu Kada

Telusu Kada is scheduled to stream on the OTT platform Netflix starting November 14, 2025. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Prema lo logic-lu, calculations undav. It’s complicated… Telusu Kada.” (There's no logic or calculation in love. It's complicated... you know that, right?)

See the announcement here:

Official trailer and plot of Telusu Kada

Telusu Kada follows the story of Varun (played by Siddhu Jonnalagadda), a talented chef struggling to move on from a painful romantic past. Through a matrimonial alliance, he meets Anjali, and the two hit it off instantly. They begin dating and soon get married, leading a happy life together.

Over time, Varun and Anjali decide to have a baby, but their lives take a tragic turn when Anjali (Raashii Khanna) is unable to carry the pregnancy to full term.

Heartbroken, Anjali consults Dr. Raaga Kumar (Srinidhi Shetty), an IVF specialist, who suggests surrogacy as an option. Eventually, the doctor herself volunteers to be the couple's surrogate and becomes pregnant. However, things become complicated when Anjali learns that Raaga is actually Varun's ex-girlfriend.

Despite the awkwardness of the situation, Varun asks Raaga to move in with him and Anjali. What follows is a series of emotional and unexpected developments as their intertwined relationships unfold.

Cast and crew of Telusu Kada

Telusu Kada stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Harsha Chemudu, Rohini, Sanjay Swaroop, Rajashree, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Annapurna, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Neeraja Kona in her directorial debut, the film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory.

The film's music and background score are composed by Thaman S, while Gnana Shekar VS handled cinematography, and Naveen Nooli took charge of editing.

