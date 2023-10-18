Telusu Kada: ‘Star Boy’ Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s next with Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty launched grandly

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, whose last film DJ Tillu was a great success has officially launched his next Telugu film titled Telusu Kada alongside actors Raashii Khanna and KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty. The film which is being produced by People Media Factory is their 30th production. The grand launch of the film was graced by actor Nani who sounded the clapboard for the first shot with actors Nithiin and Aadhi Pinishetty handing over the script to the makers as a gesture of good luck.

The film being directed by popular stylist and costume designer Neeraja Kona marks her directorial debut which will be a soulful love saga. The glimpse from the movie which was dropped on YouTube a couple of days ago is still trending.

A glimpse of Telusu Kada

While Natural Star Nani graced the occasion as the chief guest, director Bobby switched on the camera, while Harish Shankar did the honorary direction for the first shot. The event was also attended by Nandini Reddy, Kona Venkat, Vakkantham Vamsi, Bommarillu Bhaskar, Mallik Ram, Sithara Naga Vamsi, producer Vijayender Reddy, and a few others.

TG Vishwa Prasad will be bankrolling the venture on a high budget and Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer. The music will be scored by S Thaman while Yuvraj J will be helming the cinematography, and National Award-winning technician Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The regular shoot of the film is set to commence in a few days.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s professional lineups

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s next is expected to be the sequel to his previous 2022 film DJ Tillu. The film titled Tillu Square is also a romantic crime comedy film that currently has been delayed due to pending post-production work. The film which was slated to release earlier in September 15 has not yet received a confirmed release date.

The film features Siddu Jonnalagadda in the lead role and like its predecessor this film is also co-written by him. The film which has Anupama Parameswaran in the leading role is directed by Mallik Ram with music and score by Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala.

