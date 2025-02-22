Tenant OTT release: When and where to watch Dharma Keerthiraj starrer pandemic murder mystery online

The Dharma Keerthiraj starrer Tenant had initially hit the silver screens back in November 2022. The film, touted to be a pandemic murder mystery, had struggled to find an OTT partner. However, the film has finally debuted on streaming platforms. Read on to know where you can catch the film.

When and where to watch Tenant

Close to three years since the film’s initial theatrical release, Tenant has finally made its streaming debut with the OTT platform SunNXT. The film marks the first Kannada film on the streaming platform this year and began streaming on February 21st, Friday.

Official trailer and plot of Tenant

It is understood that Tenant revolves around a young couple, Kamlesh and Damini, who are content with the income they earn from their grocery store, as well as renting out one of the rooms in their house.

However, the tenant, Sundresh, is pretty unhygienic, something that troubles Damini. Troubled by his lack of hygiene as well as the constant advances he makes at her, she urges Kamlesh to make Sundresh vacate. In the scuffle that follows, Kamlesh suffers an injury to his head and bleeds to death. But who killed Kamlesh? Inspector Jay comes to investigate and realizes something wrong in the setting. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Cast and crew of Tenant

Tenant marks the directorial debut of Sridhar Shastri. The debutant has also penned the film’s story. The film features just four main cast members: Dharma Keerthiraj, Sonu Gowda, Rakesh Maiya, and Tilak Shekar, with Uggram Manju making a cameo appearance as well.

The film has been bankrolled by T Nagaraj and Pruthviraj Sagar, while Girish Hothur has composed the film’s music. Manohar Joshi has cranked the camera for the film, and Ujwal Chandra has taken care of the film’s editing.

The film features Dharma Keerthiraj as Sundresh, a gray-shaded character. Needless to say, the fans were excited to see their favorite actor, known for his romantic, lover-boy roles, pulling off an anti-hero. At the time of release, the tenant garnered mixed to positive responses from fans and critics alike.