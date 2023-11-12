TEST: Makers of R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth starrer film DROP new look on Diwali 2023

Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth were earlier reported as joining together for a new film called Test. The film which is touted to be a sports drama directed by S Sashikanth has released a new Diwali special look for the same, with the lead actors featuring in it.

The film’s team had earlier released a motion poster of the film, showcasing the actors marking the progress of the film’s shoot. The film also has actors Meera Jasmine and Kaali Venkat in prominent roles with singer-turned-music composer Shakthisree Gopalan crafting the music in it.

See the official Diwali poster by the makers of Test

The film’s motion poster which came out earlier hinted at how the film is a sports drama and revolves around the world of cricket. In the video, we can hear someone hitting a ball and massive whistles and cheers at a cricket stadium.

The film marks the third collaboration of actors R Madhavan and Siddharth after their films Rang De Basanti and Aayudha Ezthu. The film also marks their debut performance along with Nayanthara. The film is bankrolled by Chakravarthy Ramachandran and Sasikanth under Y Not Studios.

More on Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth’s Workfront

Nayanthara was last seen in her debut Hindi film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role and the Jayam Ravi starrer Tamil film Iraivan. Jawan became a huge success in the theaters and went on to become the second blockbuster film by SRK this year.

Moreover, other than the film Test, Nayanthara is expected to be seen in two more Tamil films called Annapoorani and Mannangatti Since 1960.

R Madhavan was last seen in the year 2022 with his directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film went on to be a success and even earned Madhavan a National Award for it. The actor was also seen in the Hindi film Dhokha: Round D Corner.

He is next expected to be seen in the Hindi film Amriki Pandit and also a Tamil film directed by Thiruchitrambalam director Mithran R Jawahar.

Siddharth was also seen in two films this year, one being the romantic action film Takkar and the drama thriller film Chithha. The latter went on to become a great success and also received widespread acclaim from critics. The actor is next set to be seen on the silver screen with the S Shankar-Kamal Haasan film Indian 2, releasing next year.

