Test: Makers share new poster of Nayanthara on Jawaan actress’ birthday

On the occasion of Lady superstar Nayanthara's 39th birthday, the makers of the upcoming film Test have released a new movie poster. In the poster, Nayanthara is adorned in traditional saree attire, wearing a maroon and brown cotton saree with a black and maroon border, paired with a black and white checkered cotton handloom blouse.

The Iraivan actress opted for a silver jewelry design, featuring a long chain with metal balls design, complemented by small silver studs and a nosepiece. With minimal makeup, including black bindi and kajal-enhanced eyes, Nayanthara sported a nude makeup look with light pink lipstick. Her hair was styled in a ponytail.

The production of the film Y Not Studios X (formerly Twitter) shared the new poster of the movie captioning it, "Happy Birthday #Nayanthara!" The poster showcases a rustic and brownish backdrop.

TEST: Makers dropped a poster featuring R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth on Diwali

The movie Test is said to be a sports drama directed by S Sashikanth has released a poster on Diwali with the leading actors being featured in the poster.

The Test movie team also released a motion poster of the film, which showcased the progress of the film’s shoot. The film also has actors Meera Jasmine and Kaali Venkat in prominent roles with singer-turned-music composer Shakthisree Gopalan crafting the music in it.

The Test film’s motion poster which came out earlier hinted that the film is said to be a sports drama and revolves around the world of cricket. In the motion poster, we can hear the sounds of hitting a ball and massive whistles and cheers at a cricket stadium.

The Test film marks the third collaboration of Madhavan and Siddharth after their first two collaboration of the films Rang De Basanti and Aayudha Ezthu.Test movie is bankrolled by Chakravarthy Ramachandran and Sasikanth under Y Not Studios.

Upcoming projects of Nayanthara

Nayanthara was earlier seen in her debut Hindi film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role and the Jayam Ravi starrer Tamil film Iraivan. Jawan became a huge success in the theaters and went on to become the second blockbuster film by SRK this year.

Moreover, other than the film Test, Nayanthara is expected to be seen in two more Tamil films called, Annapoorani and Mannangatti Since 1960.

