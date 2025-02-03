Test teaser: Madhavan, Siddharth, Nayanthara come together for a ‘hat-trick’ performance in sports drama; check release deets

R. Madhavan, Siddharth, and Nayanthara starrer movie Test has finally unveiled its teaser after completing filming way back. The film, which is touted to be a sports drama, has decided to skip a theatrical release and is now set to reach audiences directly on OTT.

In a recent post by Netflix on social media, the teaser of the movie was unveiled, promising an entertaining and dramatic tale of three individuals set against a cricket backdrop. Sharing the 1-minute and 6-second-long teaser, the platform penned the caption:

“Sports. Drama. And a hat-trick of a cast. This pitch is all set for this test of life. TEST, a sports drama starring R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

While the film has been announced for release on the OTT platform directly, an official release date is yet to be revealed by the makers.

Check out the teaser here:

The movie Test, directed by Shivaji Sashikanth, initially began its works in April 2023, continuing across several schedules and concluding in 2025. Aside from the lead actors, the movie also features actress Meera Jasmine in a key role, marking her comeback to Tamil cinema after a 10-year hiatus.

Interestingly, the actress will be sharing the screen with Madhavan once again, after playing on-screen couples in films like Run and Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu back in the day.

The movie’s musical tracks and background scores are composed by playback singer Shakthisree Gopalan, making her debut as a composer. With Viraj Singh Gohil cranking the camera, the film’s editing will be handled by T. S. Suresh.

Coming to the lead actors’ work front, Madhavan was last seen in the Hindi language movie Hisaab Barabar. With Test in the pipeline, the actor will also be appearing in a Tamil movie titled Adhirshtasaali along with several other Bollywood projects.

While Siddharth is set to reprise his role in Kamal Haasan starrer sequel flick Indian 3, Nayanthara is currently filming for Yash starrer Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The actress also has movies like Rakkayie and Mannangatti Since 1960 in Tamil while she is set to appear in Malayalam films like Dear Students and MMMN with Mammootty.