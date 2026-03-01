Texla Teaser Out: Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial to let fans 'relive the nostalgia and rewind the magic'

The upcoming directorial of Aishwarya Rajinikanth has officially been titled Texla, with the makers unveiling an evocative title teaser that has already sparked curiosity among cinephiles. The project, previously referred to as KRG09, is backed by the Kannan Ravi Group and marks Production No. 9 for the banner. Billed as a nostalgic entertainer with a multi-lingual canvas, the film is planned for release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, positioning it as a nationwide offering.



Texla Teaser Out



The producers of the film Kannan Ravi Group took to its X (former Twitter) handle to share the film’s teaser. They captioned it as, “Happiness in every little moment. All set to relive the nostalgia and rewind the magic. Presenting the Tamil title teaser of @krgoffl’s #Production9 – #Texla. An @aishwaryarajini Film. @kannan_ravi_krg @deepak_ravi @itsyuvan @u1recordsoffl @srinath_viswanathan @sathish_pro @s2mediaoffl @decoffl #KRG09."

About Texla teaser



The teaser presents a touching visual narrative set inside a modest thatched hut, where a group of underprivileged children wait eagerly as dark rain clouds loom overhead. A man standing at the entrance appears uncertain about whether their anticipated moment will arrive. Just as disappointment begins to set in, sunlight breaks through. Using a shard of glass to reflect the beam onto a makeshift screen, the film’s title, Texla, flickers to life, prompting cheers from the children. The sequence subtly celebrates the magic of cinema and the innocence of collective joy, hinting at an emotionally resonant storyline.

Adding to the excitement, acclaimed composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to score the music. Producer Kannan Ravi, who earlier backed the Jiiva-starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, has reportedly lined up several ambitious ventures under the banner. Insiders indicate that Texla is among the most prominent of these projects. Positioned as a wholesome commercial entertainer with emotional depth, the film aims to strike a balance between nostalgia and contemporary storytelling, setting the stage for what could be one of the most anticipated releases from Aishwarya Rajinikanth in recent years.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s work front

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth last directed Lal Salaam. The Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth-starrer featured Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and failed at the box office.

