TFDC chairman Ram Mohan Rao on resumption of films’ shooting: It is unlikely to start anytime soon

Telangana Film Development Corporation’s Chairman Ram Mohan Rao said that it is unlikely that people would put their lives at risk and come for films' shooting amid the growing number of COVID 19 positive cases.

After lockdown for about 5 months, the central government has finally given a go-ahead to resume with the shootings of films. Makers of several Tollywood films including RRR are expected to start shooting soon. However, Telangana Film Development Corporation’s Chairman Ram Mohan Rao has said the resumption of full-fledged shooting is unlikely to happen any time soon. He stated that no one will put their lives at risk and come for shooting as the positive cases are increasing every day.

It is to be noted that the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam have revealed that they are all set to resume with the shooting in September. Sharing a photo, the makers revealed the same and announced that it will be finished soon. A few weeks back, Akkineni Nagarjuna shared photos from the sets of Telugu Bigg Boss while revealing that the filming of the reality show has also started. It is expected that the makers of other Telugu films will announce the status for the shootings soon.

The Times Of India quoted Ram Mohan Rao as saying, “The government has given permission but who is willing to take the risk and shoot under these circumstances? Covid-19 cases are rising every day in the state and people's lives are more important than resuming shoot. People are not able to attend their relatives' funerals, why will they go to cinema halls? Till the Covid-19 situation improves, it is unlikely that shootings will resume on a large-scale in Tollywood”.

