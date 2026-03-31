Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: When and where to watch Radikaa Sarathkumar’s comedy drama online

Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, was released in theatres on February 27, 2026. Now, the comedy-drama film is set to begin streaming on OTT. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Thaai Kizhavi

Thaai Kizhavi is set to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming from April 10, 2026. The official update was shared by the platform online.

Sharing the post, the team wrote, “Thaaikizhavi JioHotstar-la vasool panna vanthukirukka (Thaaikizhavi has arrived on JioHotstar to rake in big money). Thaai Kizhavi streaming from April 10 only on JioHotstar.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Thaai Kizhavi

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of Pavunuthayi, a 70-year-old woman who is a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village and works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children.

However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Cast and crew of Thaai Kizhavi

Thaai Kizhavi stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, alongside Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banners of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

The film features music composed by Nivas K. Prasanna, with Vivek Vijayakumar handling the cinematography. Moreover, San Lokesh serves as the editor. Following widespread critical acclaim, the movie was a hit in theatres.

Radikaa Sarathkumar’s work front

Radikaa Sarathkumar will next appear in a supporting role in the Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons . Directed by Lucky Baskhar fame Venky Atluri, the film follows the story of an elderly man and a young girl whose admiration for him gradually turns into love.

With Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, the film also features Raveena Tandon, Kaali Venkat, Bhavani Sre, Sunil Reddy, and others in key roles. The film is slated for release in July 2026.

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