Thaai Kizhavi Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before heading to watch Radikaa Sarathkumar’s comedy drama

Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, is a comedy-drama that was released in theatres on February 27, 2026. As the film hits the big screens, let’s take a look at what netizens have to say about it.

Thaai Kizhavi Twitter Review

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a user said that Thaai Kizhavi was a wholesome film and added that it had been a long time since they had laughed so much while watching a Tamil movie. The user praised Radikaa Sarathkumar, stating that she truly lived the character and was perfectly cast. They also mentioned that the references to Kamal Haasan were effective. Overall, they felt that the film delivered a powerful message in a simple and comical way and called it a must-watch.

Another netizen commented that Thaai Kizhavi was a must-watch and highly recommended film. The user stated that the first half featured superb comedy, while the second half balanced emotion and humour perfectly. They added that everyone’s performance was excellent and praised director Sivakumar Murugesan for his writing and direction.

Meanwhile, a third user expressed disappointment, describing Thaai Kizhavi as extremely cringe-worthy. The user said that the first half was very slow and that the second half failed to engage. They also felt that the cameo by Sivakarthikeyan was unnecessary.

Additionally, another user described the film as a fun rural entertainer with a well-written screenplay. According to them, the first half was thoroughly entertaining, while the second half combined humour with a strong emotional connection. They mentioned that there were no lags and appreciated the strong message about women’s independence. The user also said that the reference to Kamal Haasan worked well, the interval sequence was entertaining, and the songs and background score were good.

Here are the reactions:

More about Thaai Kizhavi

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children.

However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

The movie stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, alongside Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli, and others in key roles. Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan, who is co-producing the film, also makes a cameo appearance.

Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the comedy-drama features music composed by Nivas Prasanna.

ALSO READ: Vishnu Vinyasam Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Sree Vishnu’s romantic comedy drama