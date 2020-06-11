Thala 61: Ajith Kumar to collaborate with Vishnuvardhan for the new project?

Ajith Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his movie Valimai. Post that, he will be seen in Thala 61 which will be reportedly helmed by Vishnuvardhan.

Ajith Kumar's fans are quite excited as he has some interesting projects coming up over the course of time. After giving a stellar performance in Nerkonda Paarvai, the South star is currently prepping up for his next movie that is titled Valimai. Just like others, the production process and shooting schedule of this movie has also been put to a halt owing to the Coronavirus crisis that has hit India. As of now, the makers are yet to give updates about it.

In the midst of all this, the latest buzz suggests that Thala Ajith aka Ajith Kumar will be collaborating with noted filmmaker Vishnuvardhan for his next movie that has been tentatively titled Thala 61. The two of them had previously teamed up for movies like Arrambam and Billa that went on to become huge hits. This has now made the fans excited about the same. If media reports to be believed, Vishnuvardhan has already narrated the script to Ajith amidst lockdown.

The Nerkonda Paarvai actor is reportedly impressed with the narration. So, speculatively, the actor-director duo will be collaborating for Thala 61. Talking about Vishnuvardhan, the filmmaker is currently gearing up for the Bollywood movie Shershaah featuring and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The Marjaavaan actor will be portraying double roles in the biopic that also happens to be a war-action drama. It has been co-produced by and is scheduled to be released on August 7, 2020.

(ALSO READ: Thala Ajith starrer Valimai to scrap its schedule in Spain and Morocco after the cast gets back to filming)

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×