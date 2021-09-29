Thala 61: Ajith to reunite with H Vinoth & Boney Kapoor for his next after Valimai; Producer CONFIRMS

Boney Kapoor, who is currently working with Ajith on Valimai, has confirmed in an interview with Hindu that his next is with the superstar. The blockbuster trio of Valimai will be reuniting for another big-budget movie, which is tentatively being called as Thala 61. This film will mark third collaboration between actor-director duo.

Thala Ajith is the most popular star in the South film industry and his every film is bigger than life. Even before the release of Valimai, the rumours of his next, which Thala 61 are unmatchable. As Pinkvilla earlier reported, it has been confirmed that Thala Ajith's next will be with director H Vinoth and Producer Boney Kapoor. With this news, there is no bar for excitement amomg fans as 2022 will be the year where two films of Ajith will be released after long time.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt from a close source of the film that, “The basic premise, plot and screenplay of Thala 61 is locked. Ajith Kumar has loved the story, which is loaded with action and thrills. The pre-production of the film is going on in full swing as the makers intend to take it on the floors in the month of July. Thala is excited to explore an altogether different aspect of action in his 61st film."

According to our sources, all three key stakeholders, Ajith, Vinoth and Boney, are very excited for Thala 61. The pre-production work, locations, looks and get-up of Ajith, have already begun in June itself. The shoot of Thala 61 was excepted to begin in August but has been postponed due to COVID-19. There is a high possibility of Thala 61 going on floors in the window of October and November.