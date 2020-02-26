Thala 61: Sun Pictures to bankroll Ajith Kumar's next? Find out

It has been speculated that Ajith's next will be produced by Sun Pictures.

Ajith is presently working on Thala 60, directed by H Vinoth, who helmed his previous flick, Nerkonda Paarvai. The action thriller is being produced by Boney Kapoor, with whom Ajith is joining hands once again after Nerkonda Paarvai. It’s not uncommon for fans of major stars to start waiting for the announcements of their favourite stars’ next project(s) even while the current one is rolling.

It’s been speculated that Ajith’s next, i.e. Thala 61, will be produced by Sun Pictures, which is currently throwing its weight behind the superstar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, directed by ‘Siruthai’ Siva, which happens to be Rajini’s 168th film. It is to be noted that Sun Pictures is joining hands with Ajith for the first time. They are also touted to be producing Vijay’s next after Master that is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Master’s star cast includes Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan with Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist.

Earlier, there were rumours that KS Ravikumar, with whom Ajith had collaborated on a couple of occasions, might direct Thala 61; however, the director refuted the rumours. Likewise, the grapevine also has it that Ajith might once again turn towards his favourite director, Siva for his 61th film; considering the duo’s last collaboration Viswasam was a massive hit, even beating Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta at the box office not to forget that Siva’s stakes have gone up as he’s presently directing none other than the Superstar himself in a rural drama, which is his familiar fortress.

