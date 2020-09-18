  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thala Ajith alerts public about unauthorized agents misusing his name; Urges people to be cautious

It was stated in the notice that unauthorized agents have been misusing his name. Thala Ajith's advocate also urged people to be cautious before dealing with such agents.
81738 reads Mumbai
Thala Ajith alerts public about unauthorized agents misusing his name; Urges people to be cautiousThala Ajith alerts public about unauthorized agents misusing his name; Urges people to be cautious
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Last week, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda shared a post stating that his name is being misused by fake agencies. Now, it looks like Thala Ajith is also facing a similar problem. His legal team took to social media and posted a message saying that his name is being misused by unauthorized people. The statement added that all projects related to Thala Ajith will be dealt with by one Suresh Chandra, who has been working as Thala Ajith’s agent for the past several years.

The legal notice read, “It has come to our client’s attention that there are individuals who claim to be associated with or represent our client for his professional and business dealings. Our client would like to reiterate that Mr. Suresh Chandra, who has been our client’s agent for the last several years is the sole authorized person appointed by our client to represent and or/act on his behalf for our client’s professional and commercial engagements.”

See the notice here:

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu to play dual roles in Deepak Sundarajan’s upcoming fantasy?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thala Ajith will be next seen in cop drama Valimai, directed by H Vinod. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, it is expected that the film’s shooting will be restarted this month end, and Thala Ajith will also join the sets for a few days. Talking about the film, producer Boney Kapoor had assured in his earlier interview that the film will not be released on OTT platform.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement