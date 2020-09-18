Thala Ajith alerts public about unauthorized agents misusing his name; Urges people to be cautious

It was stated in the notice that unauthorized agents have been misusing his name. Thala Ajith's advocate also urged people to be cautious before dealing with such agents.

Last week, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda shared a post stating that his name is being misused by fake agencies. Now, it looks like Thala Ajith is also facing a similar problem. His legal team took to social media and posted a message saying that his name is being misused by unauthorized people. The statement added that all projects related to Thala Ajith will be dealt with by one Suresh Chandra, who has been working as Thala Ajith’s agent for the past several years.

The legal notice read, “It has come to our client’s attention that there are individuals who claim to be associated with or represent our client for his professional and business dealings. Our client would like to reiterate that Mr. Suresh Chandra, who has been our client’s agent for the last several years is the sole authorized person appointed by our client to represent and or/act on his behalf for our client’s professional and commercial engagements.”

Legal Notice from the office of Mr #Ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/2fYxgTlpnc — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thala Ajith will be next seen in cop drama Valimai, directed by H Vinod. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, it is expected that the film’s shooting will be restarted this month end, and Thala Ajith will also join the sets for a few days. Talking about the film, producer Boney Kapoor had assured in his earlier interview that the film will not be released on OTT platform.

