Thala Ajith and his wife posing in twinning outfits in this unseen PHOTO is a true delight to watch

Thala Ajith and Shalini are one of the most sorted out couples in the South film industry. They are also very few celebrity couples who keep their personal life very private. Though they do not have social media accounts, their photos have always found their way on social media somehow or the other. On one such occasion, the couple’s latest photo has surfaced online and it oozes love and romance. However, the photo is a little bit more precious as it is an unseen picture from their early age of marriage.

The photo shows Thala Ajith and Shalini from their early days. They both can be seen twinning in blue jeans and a white t-shirt as they tied a jacket around their waist. They both really look young and charming. This unseen photo is currently going viral on social media platforms as Thala is sharing it everywhere. Take a look at the photo here: Unseen pic of charming #Thala #Ajith & beautiful #ShaliniAjith. pic.twitter.com/GEEhXIlvSE — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 26, 2021

On the work front, Thala Ajith will be seen next in the upcoming Tamil film Valimai, which is one of the most awaited films. Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. Valimai is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The film also features as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the role of the antagonist. The makers are planning to release Valimai in Summer 2021.