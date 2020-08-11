Thala Ajith and Nayanthara or Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Akkineni: Who is your favourite on screen couple?

Take this poll below and let us know which pair is your favourite one? Thala Ajith and Nayanthara or Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Akkineni.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni are two of the biggest actresses of Kollywood cinema. Whenever they appear on-screen, they have always made sure to entertain the audience to the fullest. Especially when they get paired up with Kollywood megastars Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay, they have made their fans and audience go gaga. While Nayanthara has shared the screen space with Ajith in the recent film Viswasam, Samantha has never acted with him.

Viswasam, directed by Siruthai Siva, has Nayanthara play the role of an aspiring doctor, who falls in love with a man from a rural background. The film revolves around their daughter played by Anika and how Ajith struggles to reunite with his family after a huge fall off with them. Viswasam had a Box Office clash with Rajinikanth’s Petta, and yet turned out to be successful. The film marked the third collaboration between Ajith and Siruthai Siva.

Also Read: Air India Crash: Suriya salutes Malappuram people who helped victims; Offers condolences to grieving families

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Akkineni have shared the screen space in three films namely Kaththi, Theri and Mersal. While Kaththi was directed by AR Murugadoss, the other two films were directed by Atlee Kumar. All the films turned out to be superhits. Take this poll below and let us know which pair is your favourite one? Thala Ajith and Nayanthara or Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Akkineni. Let us know in the comments section below, what you think about their pairing.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×