Thala Ajith and Shalini’s leaked photos with mask in hospital make fans worried

Photos of Thala Ajith along with his wife Shalini with masks in hospital environment have surfaced online.

At a time when the whole world is battling against the pandemic situation, few photos and Thala Ajith and his wife Shalini have surfaced online. In the photos, they both can be seen wearing masks in a hospital environment. This has left the fans of the stars mighty worried and they have been taking to social media to express how anxious they are. Currently, the internet is filled with messages and photos of the actors as they are being shared across all social media platforms.

Recently, Thala Ajith’s donation of Rs 1.25 crore to the state government, central government, and to FEFSI for COVID 19 relief made headlines. The actor also deposited Rs 2.5 lakh into the bank account of Film Journalists’ Association to help them combat the lockdown. It goes without saying that the entertainment industry is one of the most affected ones due to the lockdown, as almost all shootings of movies have been brought to a halt. The filming of Thala Ajith’s Valimai is expected to start as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. His next film, titled Valimai, is also directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. While no official confirmation has been made yet about the film’s cast, it is reported that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Hearsay has that Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film. Valimai will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports.

