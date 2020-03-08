Thala Ajith to be back on social media? Here's what the actor has to say

Recently, a fake newsletter of Ajith finally joining social media was doing rounds. However, Thala Ajith has rubbished the news of joining Facebook and other social media platforms.

Tamil star Ajith Kumar enjoys massive fan following and has been ruling the box office like a boss. The fans of the superstar have been eagerly waiting for him to join social media. Recently, a fake newsletter of Ajith finally joining social media was doing rounds. However, Thala Ajith has rubbished the news of joining Facebook and other social media platforms. The Viswasam actor's team released an official statement and denied the news. The official statement also read that the signature of the actor has been forged on the press release.

“It has come to our notice that there is a letter dated March 6, 2020, purportedly written by Ajith, which has been posted on social media stating that he has decided to re-join social media and would have an official account. It is shocking to note that the said letter has been printed on a fake letterhead with our client’s name and bears his forged signature,” reads the letter from Ajith’s team.

The letter further reads, “Our client has issued a public notice in the past and has on repeated occasions maintained that he does not have any social media accounts and that he does not have or support any official fan page on any stream of social media.”

On the work front, Ajith will be seen next in H.Vinoth’s Valimai, being produced by Boney Kapoor. The makers of the film will soon kick-start the final schedule and are eyeing Diwali 2020 for the big release.

Credits :Republic World

