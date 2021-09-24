Thala Ajith begins his world tour on a bike; Actor's dapper racer avatar sets internet on fire

Apart from movies, Thala Ajith loves bikes and is a professional racer too. The actor has begun his world bike tour yesterday, which he was planning for a very long. A photo of Ajith surfaced on social media as he began his journey of exploration on road.

The photo, which surfaced on social media shows Ajith all clad in his racing uniform with a helmet sitting on a sports bike BMW R 1200GS, which approx costs 25 Lakhs. . Well, there needs no introduction about his biking skills as Ajith flaunts them all the time.



Thala Ajith's recent pics with Maral Yazarloo in Delhi.. Thala #Ajithkumar is planning for a road trip in Europe, Australia and Africa.. #Valimai pic.twitter.com/wkXkGf0pNS — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 24, 2021

Recently, Ajith met a world-famous female biker named Maral Yazarloo to know about her experiences and seek suggestions for his future trips across the globe.

Thala Ajith's next movie Valimai is one of the most anticipated ones in the South. Yesterday, the teaser was released and has everything from action to drama and looks every bit electrifying. Ever since, yesterday evening, the trailer is trending on social media and fans are going gaga over it.

Valimai is helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth. Besides Ajith Kumar, and Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Yogi Babu, Sumitra, and Pugazh will be seen in supporting roles. The music score given by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the Tamil flick is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Zee Studious and Bayview Projects LLP. Valimai is slated to release in theaters for Pongal 2022.